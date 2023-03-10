SHREVEPORT, La. - The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, Arbor Day Foundation and Shreveport Green are joining forces for a community-wide tree distribution event on March 17 from 9 a.m. until noon, at Kroger’s 9484 Ellerbe Road location in Shreveport.
Kroger associates will work alongside volunteers from Shreveport Green to help distribute 300 trees to the greater Shreveport community.
Expanding the tree canopy in Shreveport will help combat community impacts from hurricanes, ice and drought and help increase resilience to future severe weather.
"Trees make healthy neighborhoods," said Donna Curtis, with Shreveport Green. "Within 5 years, the positive environmental impact of these 300 trees can include an approximate reduction of 58,000 pounds in carbon emissions, as well as potentially alleviating 260,000 gallons of water making it into flood prone areas. But first they need to be planted!”
“With funding from the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, Kroger is proud to work alongside the Arbor Day Foundation and Shreveport Green to make positive impacts for our communities and our planet,” said Keith Shoemaker, president, Kroger’s Dallas Division. “Our purpose is to Feed the Human Spirit, which includes building stronger communities where our customers and associates call home.”
The 300 trees will be distributed to residents on a first come, first served basis. Species available are Shumard Oak, Live Oak, Red Maple, Bald Cypress, and Magnolia.