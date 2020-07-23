HAYNESVILLE, La. - The people of Claiborne Parish are a proud bunch. All week, ahead of Thursday's KTBS 3 Community Caravan, they've been showing off what the area has to offer.
From the Boom or Bust Byway, Lake Claiborne, Herbert S. Ford Museum, beautiful murals, if you are looking for a place to just relax or place to call home, it is Claiborne Parish.
We rolled into town Thursday and a catered lunch was served up at noon at Haynesville City Park.
This month's KTBS 3 Community Caravan is sponsored by Claiborne Chamber of Commerce.
Stay tuned! In August we'll be headed north to Hope, Arkansas.