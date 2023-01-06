SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 News hosted our first career fair this Friday.
Shreveport locals showed up to impress department heads with their skills as well as receive valuable information on what it is like being in broadcast media.
Tables were set up accordingly with three main departments: marketing and production, sales and digital, and news and media.
Students looking for internship experience to creative talents that have already spent many years in the field were welcomed by the KTBS staff and got the opportunity to discuss their future career paths in our brand new studio.
The positions posted will remain open for anyone who could not participate, and anyone still interested in being a part of the KTBS 3 team is encouraged to apply.
