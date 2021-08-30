SHREVEPORT, La. - There is a significant need for those suffering from Hurricane Ida.
When a disaster strikes, the American Red Cross is always one of the first organizations to arrive and one of the last to leave after months of cleanup.
KTBS 3 has partnered with the Red Cross to raise money to help feed, clothe and support those affected by the storm.
The Red Cross needs two things … money and volunteers.
Here is how everyone can help.
KTBS 3 has opened a Disaster Relief Fund at Community Bank of Louisiana.
Anyone wishing to donate, can go to a Community Bank of Louisiana branch and let them know you wish to donate to the KTBS 3 Disaster Relief Fund for Ida. Just write Ida on the memo line of the check.
Cash can be given by letting a teller know to place the funds in the KTBS 3 Disaster Relief Fund account.
To volunteer, go to KTBS.com and click on the KTBS 3 Disaster Relief Fund. That will go the American Red Cross website and click on the volunteer tab.