The KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home event has raised more than $39 million dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.
It’s a hospital that provides hope for children and their families. St. Jude doesn’t charge patients or their families for treatment, housing, transportation, or food because events like the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home help pay the bill.
More than thirty years ago, KTBS had no idea this project would help so many people. Now St. Jude builds houses all over the country, sells $100 tickets, then gives the house to a winner. More than $600 million dollars have been raised for the hospital from the Dream Home Project around the country.
It all started with the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home. You can make a difference. Buy your $100 ticket now. You may win a house, or a car, but you certainly will help children with cancer.