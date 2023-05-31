BOSSIER CITY, La. - Tickets for the 2023 KTBS St Jude Dream Home go on sale on Thursday. But first, we got a reminder of what this project is all about.
Wednesday morning, current and former patients joined builders and other supporters in a floor signing ceremony.
Their names will now be forever etched into the foundation of this year's home.
The KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home project started 33 years ago. Since then, we've raised more than $39 million to help ArkLaTex children in their fight against cancer. It's also inspired similar fundraisers across the nation.
Construction continues on this year's house. It's located at 756 Duckwater Landing in Bossier City, Louisiana. It's valued at $665,000 and its features include four bedrooms, three baths and an outdoor patio.
Donations from the money raised will go to provide free medical care for ArkLaTex patients undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
The winner will be annouced in August.