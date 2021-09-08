SHREVEPORT, La. - If you've had your eye on the KTBS 3 St. Jude dream home, you can see how it all came together this weekend.
This year's dream home is open for tours Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The tour will be available Friday 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Masks are required for all visitors for the safety of our partners and volunteers.
The winner of the dream home will be drawn on Wednesday, Sept. 15 live on the KTBS 6 p.m. news.
Click here for directions.