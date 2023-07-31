BOSSIER CITY, La. - They're all gone! All 15,500 tickets for a chance to win the 2023 KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home have been sold.
That adds up to $1.55 million dollars in donations to help ArkLaTex children receive medical care at St Jude Research Hospital in Memphis.
This year's house is located at 756 Duckwater Landing in Bossier City.
Some of the features include four bedrooms, three baths, an outdoor kitchen and a media room. It's valued at $665,000.
The house, car and all the other prizes will be announced during a live broadcast on August 27 from 1-3 p.m., on KPXJ.