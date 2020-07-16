Early Bird Drawing

SHREVEPORT, La. - It pays to get your KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home ticket early.

Honda Recon

Jim & Linda Snyder of G&C Honda.

On Thursday during KTBS 3 News Midday, Charlotte Jordan Sparks of Shreveport was chosen as this year's Early Bird Prize winner. Sparks won a 2020 Honda Recon ATV courtesy of G&C Honda and will also still have a chance to win the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home in August. But remember, the big winners here are the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.

KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home

Meanwhile, workers are busy outside and inside the home in Bossier City, putting on the finishing touches. Once again, this year's house was built by Rodgers Homes & Construction.

Click here for a look at the construction in progress!

The address for the home is 131 North Canal Drive in Bossier City. It has an estimated value of $575,000. It features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and has approximately 3,500 square feet. The home has an open floor plan with a  master bedroom that showcases vaulted ceilings and double vanities.

The winner will enjoy an expansive outdoor living space with a kitchen, smoker, fireplace and screened in patio that's perfect for entertaining.
KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home map

Directions To House

Take I-20 to Airline Drive and go north. After you go under the I-220 underpass, take a left on Wemple Road, then a right on Old Brownlee Road. Next, turn right into Canal Place Subdivision and just follow the signs.

Ticket Info

Tickets are available for $100 each by calling 1-800-724-2423, or visiting ktbs.com or dreamhome.org. Only 14,000 tickets will be sold.

The Grand Prize Drawing is set for Sunday, August 9 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21.

Click here to learn more about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the children it serves.

St. Jude patient
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments