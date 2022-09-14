2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home

BOSSIER CITY, La. - It's the day we've all been awaiting for -- the day the 2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home will be awarded to one lucky person who purchased a $100 ticket. More importantly, it's the day the children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis really see the giving spirit of the people of the ArkLaTex.

Grand Prize

PRIZE GIVEAWAY

KTBS 3 and St. Jude reps will begin awarding the prizes Wednesday in the 3 p.m. news hour on KPXJ CW 21 and continuing into KTBS 3 News at 6 p.m. Prizes include:

  • KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home
  • 2022 Mazda CX-5
  • 2022 Honda Recon ATV
  • $10,000 Ivan Smith Furniture Shopping Spree
  • $10,000 Assurance Financial Gift Card
  • $5,000 Shane's Gift Card 
  • $2,000 VISA Gift Card

ABOUT THE HOME

This year, Rodgers Homes & Construction is building the house at 741 Duckwater Landing in the Duckwater Landing subdivision in Bossier City. The beautiful home, with an estimated value of $650,000, boasts amenities such as:

  • 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an estimated 3,000 square feet
  • Open floor plan includes formal dining room, breakfast space and oversized island
  • Spacious primary suite with windowed sitting area
  • Large second story space perfect for media/gaming room
  • Outdoor patio with living space, grilling station and motorized screen
  • Smart home functions including ENERGY STAR® Smart thermostats and garage door openers

HISTORY OF THE KTBS 3 ST. JUDE DREAM HOME

Thirty-two years ago the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home started as a fundraiser to help children with cancer. This event has raised more than $36 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. It’s a hospital that provides hope for children and their families. St. Jude doesn’t charge patients or their families for treatment, housing, transportation, or food because events like the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home help pay the bill. 

