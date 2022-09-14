BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Wednesday, the 32nd KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home was awarded to a generous donor. Roy Cochran of Bossier City, La. is the lucky winner. But the real winners each year are the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Thanks to your generosity, $1,552,375 was raised this year for St. Jude. In the past 32 years, $39,590,590 has been raised.
This year's home is valued at $650,000 and is located in the Duckwater Landing subdivision in Bossier City. All 15,000 tickets sold out weeks before this year's drawing. That's a sign of just how important this project is to our community.
Other featured prizes this year included:
- Past Ticket Buyers Prize: $2,000 gift card courtesy of AEP SWEPCO - Winner: Reba Hearne of Benton, La.
- Tickets on Sale Prize: $10,000 VISA gift card courtesy of Assurance Financial - Winner: Justin Wardell of Shreveport, La.
- Early Bird Prize: 2022 Honda Recon ATV courtesy of G&C Honda - Winner: Almeda Edwards of Bossier City, La.
- Bonus Prize: 2022 Mazda CX-5 SUV courtesy of Moffitt Mazda and the Moffitt Family - Winner: Mary Murphy of Many, La.
- Last Chance Prize: $5,000 gift card to Shane’s Seafood & BarBQ courtesy of Shane Rodgers - Winner: Kirby Lytle of Semmes, Alabama.
RELATED CONTENT:
- The Dream Continues; It's all about the kids at St. Jude
- Dr. Mack remembered for his life of service, love of children
- KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home floor signing & Jamie Hilburn profile
ABOUT THE HOME
This year, Rodgers Homes & Construction is building the house at 741 Duckwater Landing in the Duckwater Landing subdivision in Bossier City. The beautiful home, with an estimated value of $650,000, boasts amenities such as:
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an estimated 3,000 square feet
- Open floor plan includes formal dining room, breakfast space and oversized island
- Spacious primary suite with windowed sitting area
- Large second story space perfect for media/gaming room
- Outdoor patio with living space, grilling station and motorized screen
- Smart home functions including ENERGY STAR® Smart thermostats and garage door openers
Regular donations are needed to keep the doors of St. Jude open. Click here to learn more about how you can help kids with cancer.
HISTORY OF THE KTBS 3 ST. JUDE DREAM HOME
Thirty-two years ago the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home started as a fundraiser to help children with cancer. This event has raised more than $36 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. It’s a hospital that provides hope for children and their families. St. Jude doesn’t charge patients or their families for treatment, housing, transportation, or food because events like the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home help pay the bill.
Click here for contest rules.