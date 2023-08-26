BOSSIER CITY, La. - Sunday is the day we've all been awaiting for -- the day the 2023 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home will be awarded to one lucky person who purchased a $100 ticket. More importantly, it's the day the children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis really see the giving spirit of the people of the ArkLaTex.
PRIZE GIVEAWAY
KTBS 3 and St. Jude reps will begin awarding the prizes Sunday between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21. Prizes include:
- Special Ticket Letter Prize: $2,000 Visa gift card, courtesy of AEP SWEPCO
- Tickets on Sale Prize: $5,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial
- Early Bird Prize: Honda Recon ATV, courtesy of G&C Honda
- Bonus Prize: Mazda CX-30 SUV, courtesy of Moffitt Mazda and the Moffitt family
- Open House Prize: $10,000 shopping spree at Ivan Smith Furniture, courtesy of Ivan Smith
- Grand Prize: KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home. Valued at $665,000. Built by Rodgers Homes and Construction
ABOUT THE HOME
This year, Rodgers Homes & Construction built the home at 756 Duckwater Landing in the Duckwater Landing subdivision in Bossier City. It has an estimated value of $665,000 and boasts amenities such as:
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an estimated 3,100 square feet
- Open floor plan includes dining area, oversized island, and butler’s pantry
- Spacious primary bedroom with luxury bath and shower combo, and windowed sitting area
- Large second story space perfect for media room
- Outdoor patio with living space, grilling station and motorized screen
- Smart home functions including ENERGY STAR® Smart thermostat and garage door openers
HISTORY OF THE KTBS 3 ST. JUDE DREAM HOME
Thirty-two years ago the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home started as a fundraiser to help children with cancer. This event has raised more than $36 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. It’s a hospital that provides hope for children and their families. St. Jude doesn’t charge patients or their families for treatment, housing, transportation, or food because events like the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home help pay the bill.