BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Sunday, the 33rd KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home was awarded to a generous donor. Priscella Sullivan of Bossier City, La. is the lucky winner. But the real winners each year are the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Thanks to your generosity, $1,603,500.00 was raised this year for St. Jude. In the past 33 years, $41,194,090.00 has been raised.
This year's home is valued at $665,000 and is located in the Duckwater Landing subdivision in Bossier City. All 15,500 tickets sold out weeks before this year's drawing. That's a sign of just how important this project is to our community.
Featured prizes this year included:
- Special Ticket Letter Prize: $2,000 Visa gift card, courtesy of AEP SWEPCO - Glenn Brannan, Shreveport, La.
- Tickets on Sale Prize: $5,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial - Gilbert Wisby, Shreveport, La.
- Early Bird Prize: Honda Recon ATV, courtesy of G&C Honda - Dana Mattison, Shreveport, La.
- Bonus Prize: Mazda CX-30 SUV, courtesy of Moffitt Mazda and the Moffitt family - Brooks Powell, Ashland, La.
- Open House Prize: $10,000 shopping spree at Ivan Smith Furniture, courtesy of Ivan Smith - Patricia Jones, Bossier City, La.
- Grand Prize: KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home. Valued at $665,000. Built by Rodgers Homes and Construction - Priscella Sullivan, Bossier City, La.
ABOUT THE HOME
This year, Rodgers Homes & Construction built the home at 756 Duckwater Landing in the Duckwater Landing subdivision in Bossier City. It has an estimated value of $665,000 and boasts amenities such as:
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an estimated 3,100 square feet
- Open floor plan includes dining area, oversized island, and butler’s pantry
- Spacious primary bedroom with luxury bath and shower combo, and windowed sitting area
- Large second story space perfect for media room
- Outdoor patio with living space, grilling station and motorized screen
- Smart home functions including ENERGY STAR® Smart thermostat and garage door openers
Regular donations are needed to keep the doors of St. Jude open. Click here to learn more about how you can help kids with cancer.
HISTORY OF THE KTBS 3 ST. JUDE DREAM HOME
Thirty-three years ago the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home started as a fundraiser to help children with cancer. This event has raised close to $40 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. It’s a hospital that provides hope for children and their families. St. Jude doesn’t charge patients or their families for treatment, housing, transportation, or food because events like the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home help pay the bill.
Click here for contest rules.