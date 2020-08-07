BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Sunday, the 30th Annual KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home will be awarded to a generous donor. But the real winners each year are the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.
This year's home is valued at $575,000 and is located in the Canal Place subdivision in Bossier City. On this milestone 30th year, tickets sold out earlier than ever before.
We'll also be drawing the winning names for these amazing prizes:
- Past Ticket Buyer, $2,000 prepaid Visa gift card, courtesy of SWEPCO.
- Tickets on Sale, $5,000 gift card to Shane’s Seafood & BarBQ, courtesy of Shane Rodgers.
- Early Bird, 2020 Honda Recon ATV, courtesy of G&C Honda.
- Ivan Smith prize, $2,500 Ivan Smith gift card, courtesy of Ivan Smith.
- Bonus Prize, 2020 Mazda CX-30, courtesy of Moffitt Mazda and the Moffitt Family.
Regular donations are needed to keep the doors of St. Jude open. Click here to learn more about how you can help kids with cancer.
The KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home was started by KTBS 3 and Dr. Donald Mack in 1991. Since then, tens of millions of dollars have been donated by people from the ArkLaTex. That generosity has inspired others, and now Dream Homes are built across the nation. So far, more than $400 million to help children with cancer and their families has been raised.
Remember, the drawing for the 30th KTBS 3. St. Jude Dream Home and other fabulous prizes is Sunday, August 9 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on KPXJ/CW21.
