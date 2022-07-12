BOSSIER CITY, La. - The tireless work continues at the site of the latest KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home in Bossier City.
A recent check of the home shows things are coming together nicely.
Beautiful white brick is up on the home and the construction crew is making great process with the interior as well.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE A TICKET BEFORE WE SELL OUT!
The deadline for the Early Bird Prize of a 2022 Honda Recon ATV courtesy of G&C Honda is Wednesday, July 13.
This year, Rodgers Homes & Construction is building the house located in the Duckwater Landing subdivision in Bossier City, Louisiana. This beautiful home, with an estimated value of $650,000, boasts amenities such as:
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an estimated 3,000 square feet
- Open floor plan includes formal dining room, breakfast space and oversized island
- Spacious primary suite with windowed sitting area
- Large second story space perfect for media/gaming room
- Outdoor patio with living space, grilling station and motorized screen
- Smart home functions including ENERGY STAR® Smart thermostats and garage door openers
The Grand Prize Drawing for the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home is Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.