BOSSIER CITY, La. - Time is running out to get your ticket to win the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home. There are less than 1,900 tickets left.
Your $100 buys a chance to win the 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Bossier City. You might also win a 2022 Mazda CX-5 SUV courtesy of Moffitt Mazda and the Moffitt family. One thing is for sure, you WILL be helping to save young lives at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Call 1-800-724-2423 or visit ktbs.com/stjude to get your ticket. We'll draw the winners next month.
This year's home is at 741 Duckwater Landing. That's in the Duckwater Landing subdivision in Bossier City.