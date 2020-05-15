SHREVEPORT, La. - Time is running out to meet the deadline to win the Tickets On Sale prize in the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. This fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which got its start in Shreveport, is in its 30th year.
You must get your ticket no later than May 15 to be eligible to win a $5,000 gift card to Shane's Seafood & BarBQ, courtesy of Shane Rodgers. The winner of this prize is still eligible to win the grand prize.
About The House
The bricks are up and work on the inside is kicking into high gear. It's being built by Rodgers Homes & Construction.
The address for the home is 131 North Canal Drive in Bossier City. It has an estimated value of $575,000. It features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and has approximately 3,500 square feet. The home has an open floor plan with a master bedroom that showcases vaulted ceilings and double vanities.
The winner will enjoy an expansive outdoor living space with a kitchen, smoker, fireplace and screened in patio that's perfect for entertaining.
Directions To House
Take I-20 to Airline Drive and go north. After you go under the I-220 underpass, take a left on Wemple Road, then a right on Old Brownlee Road. Next, turn right into Canal Place Subdivision and just follow the signs.
Open House Info
July 11 - August 2 (Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 5 p.m.)
Giveaway Date
Winners will be announced live on KTBS 3 on August 9, 2020.
Ticket Info
Available for $100 each beginning May 5, 2020 by calling 1-800-724-2423, or visit ktbs.com or dreamhome.org.
Only 14,000 tickets will be sold.
