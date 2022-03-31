SHREVEPORT, La. - A celebration of life was held Thursday for a giant among men, a man directly responsible for saving countless young lives.
Local pediatrician and KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home founder Dr. Donald Mack was remembered in a special service at St. Mark's Cathedral in Shreveport.
Dr. Mack's connection to St. Jude started in 1961 when the young pediatrician sent Dwayne Dodd, the first childhood cancer patient from outside of Tennessee, to St. Jude for treatment.
Dwayne died three months later, but the second child is still alive today.
Over the years, Dr. Mack sent hundreds of patients to St. Jude in search of hope and healing.
He was the driving force behind the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home which has raised millions of dollars for the kids at St. Jude.
Dr. Mack was 90 years old.
Statement from St. Jude
“We are deeply saddened about the passing of our dear friend and Emeritus Board Member Dr. Donald Mack, who laid the foundation for one of our most beloved fundraising programs, the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Not only did he pioneer a program that is poised to raise more than $600 million for pediatric cancer treatment and research, he also was the first doctor to refer an out-of-state patient to St. Jude and sent hundreds of patients to St. Jude over the decades in search of hope and healing. His legacy will live on through his patients and family, including his daughter Dr. Susan Aguillard, a member of our Board who helped expand the Dream Home Giveaway outside of Louisiana.”