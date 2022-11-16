BOSSIER CITY, La. - This Wednesday, the ground was broken to celebrate the start of the latest KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home Campaign.
The home is the grand prize in our annual fundraiser.
More than $600 million has been donated to help children with cancer who are treated at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN and at cancer affiliates such as our Feist Weiller Cancer Center. Almost $40 million has been donated with our KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home.
Tickets for the house go on sale in June 2023. They will be $100 each.
KTBS 3 will draw for the next house and other prizes in September.