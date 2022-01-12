BOSSIER CITY, La. - It was an exciting morning on Wednesday in Bossier City as ground was broken for the latest KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home. That means the 2022 giveaway is just a few short months away.
The ceremony was held at this year's site which is 741 Duckwater Landing in the Duckwater Landing subdivision north of I-220 off of Shed Road.
The home is the grand prize in our annual fundraiser.
So far, the fundraiser has raised nearly $40 million to help children battling cancer at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.
Tickets for the house go on sale in June. They are $100 each.
KTBS 3 will draw for the house and other prizes in September.