SHREVEPORT, La - We're marking a milestone this year in our decades-long commitment to save young lives at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. This is our 30th year for the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Thursday, June 18, we hope you'll join us for 30 Years of Miracles as we take a look back at the amazing work at St. Jude. It's work that couldn't be done without you.
Meantime, call now to get your KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home ticket and help ArkLaTex children in the fight against cancer. The number is 1-800-724-2423, The home is under construction in the Canal Place subdivision in Bossier City. Tickets are $100.
Get yours by the end of the day on Monday, June 22, for a chance to win this year's Early Bird Prize - a Honda Recon ATV courtesy of G&C Honda.
30 Years of Miracles is brought to you by Barksdale Federal Credit Union and Ben Tullos, your local State Farm Agent.