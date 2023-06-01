BOSSIER CITY, La. - Fighting for life. That's the goal at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. For 33 years, ArkLaTex residents have been stepping up to help the hospital through the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home campaign.
This morning, Rick Rowe has an update on the home's construction, plus a look at a special parade for a special young lady.
About the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home
This is the 33rd Annual KTBS 3/St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Shreveport. The Shreveport community has generously raised over $39 million for St. Jude in the past 33 years.
This year’s house is again built by Rodgers Homes & Construction, and is located in the Duckwater Landing subdivision in Bossier City, LA. The 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3,000 square foot home has an estimated value of $665,000 and could be yours for only $100. It features: an open floor plan including dining area, oversized island, and butler’s pantry; a spacious primary suite with windowed sitting area, and luxury bath and shower combo; a large second story space perfect for a media room; an outdoor patio with living space, grilling station and motorized screen; and smart home functions including ENERGY STAR® Smart thermostats and garage door openers.
Ready to help St. Jude kids and possibly win a brand-new house? Reserve your ticket today for a chance to win the KTBS 3/St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
Tickets are limited will be going fast. Together, we can save young lives.
Featured Prizes:
- Tickets on Sale Prize:Deadline: June 16, 2023, $5,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial
- Early Bird Prize:Deadline: July 7, 2023, Honda Recon ATV, courtesy of G&C Hond
- Bonus Prize: Deadline: July 21, 2023, Mazda CX-30 SUV, courtesy of Moffitt Mazda and the Moffitt family
- Register for free at the Open House for a chance to Win a $10,000 shopping spree at Ivan Smith Furniture, courtesy of Ivan Smith