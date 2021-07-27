SHREVEPORT, La. - We have a winner! The lucky recipient of the Early Bird Prize in the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was announced Tuesday.
Lane Smith Farley of Benton, La. won the 2021 Honda Recon ATV courtesy of G&C Honda. The deadline for people to enter for the Early Bird Prize was July 14.
We caught up with Jim Synder from G&C Honda and he told us why being a part of the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home is important to him.
"My dad's sister died of leukemia when she was 6 years old. St. Jude does amazing work with all type of various childhood cancers and that's one of the reasons we're a part of it," Snyder said.
The Early Bird Prize winner will also have a chance to win the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home.
We've already sold more than half of our tickets, so don't wait. Get yours now before they're gone. Tickets are $100 each. Call 1-800-724-2423 to purchase a ticket or click here to buy one online.
The home is under construction now in the Canal Place subdivision in Bossier City. Once again, this year's house was built by Rodgers Homes & Construction.
The energy efficient home has 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths, an open floor plan, a deluxe outdoor kitchen, and a lot more. The address for the home is 4746 Old Brownlee Road.
Click here to learn more about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the children it serves.