SHREVEPORT, La. - Local pediatrician and founder of the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home, Dr. Donald Mack, has died. Mack stepped away from his role at the forefront of the project over the last few years due to health issues.
Dr. Mack's connection to St. Jude started in 1961 when the young pediatrician sent Dwayne Dodd, the first childhood cancer patient from outside of Tennessee, to St. Jude for treatment. Dwyane died three months later. But the second child is still alive today.
Over the years, Dr. Mack sent hundreds of patients to St. Jude in search of hope and healing.
Then in 1991, someone donated a home and Dr. Mack came up with an idea to help ArkLaTex children and the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream home project was born. Last year, more than 40 homes were built across the U.S.
Home number 32 is under construction right in the Duckwater Landing Subdivision, north of I-220 off Swan Lake Road in Bossier City. The money raised will help support ArkLaTex children receiving treatment at St. Jude and their families.
Funeral services are pending.
Dr. Mack was 90 years old.