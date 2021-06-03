SHREVEPORT, La. - The past year and a half has been challenging to say the least. With the world in the grip of a pandemic, many of us shifted our attention to the coronavirus and its impact on the planet.
That didn't stop the work at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Work continued non-stop at the hospital in the battle against childhood cancer. St. Jude is committed to its work until no child dies from cancer.
That's why the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home project is so critically important. The fundraiser, launched in the ArkLaTex 31 years ago, paved the way for similar giveaways across the nation. KTBS 3 couldn't be more proud to be a driving force raising millions of dollars for St. Jude.
RELATED ARTICLE - 2021 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home in the works
House Address:
Canal Place subdivision
4746 Old Brownlee Rd
Bossier City, LA 71111
This year, Rodgers Homes & Construction is building the house located in the Canal Place subdivision in Bossier City, Louisiana. This beautiful home, with an estimated value of $550,000, boasts amenities such as:
• 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an estimated 3,250 square feet
• two-story open floorplan with second-story bonus room and full bathroom
• spacious master bathroom with deluxe shower and bathtub
• smart home functions including ENERGY STAR® Smart thermostats, enhanced insulation, and hybrid heat pump water heater
• deluxe outdoor kitchen
The Grand Prize Drawing for the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home is set for Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on KTBS 3.
Get your $100 ticket now by clicking here or calling 800-724-2423.
Other Featured Prizes:
- Tickets on Sale Prize: Deadline: June 18, $5,000 gift card to Shane’s Seafood & BarBQ
- Early Bird Prize: Deadline: July 14, 2021 Honda Recon ATV, courtesy of G&C Honda
- Bonus Prize: Deadline: August 20, 2021 Mazda CX30, courtesy of Moffitt Mazda and the Moffitt Family
- Last Chance Prize: Deadline: September 10, $5,000 shopping spree to Ivan Smith Furniture
Stay with us on air and on-line throughout the next few months as we show you the construction of the house in progress and get to know some of the families benefiting from St. Jude.