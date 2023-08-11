BOSSIER CITY, La. - If you've had your eye on the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home, you can see how it all came together this weekend. It will be open for tours Saturday and Sunday. It's located at 756 Duckwater Landing in Bossier City.
The doors will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Everyone who stops by can sign up for a chance to win the Open House Prize. It's a $10,000 shopping spree at Ivan Smith Furniture.
We'll draw for the house, the SUV and all the other great prizes on Sunday Aug. 27 live on KPXJ CW 21 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.