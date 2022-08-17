BOSSIER CITY, La. - They're all gone! All 15,000 tickets for a chance to win the 2022 KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home have been sold.
That adds up to $1.5 million dollars in donations to help ArkLaTex children receive free medical care at St Jude Research Hosptial in Memphis.
This year's house is located at 741 Duckwater Landing in Bossier City. Some of the features include four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, an outdoor kitchen and a media room. It's valued at $650,000.
The house, car and all the other prizes will be announced on September14.