SHREVEPORT, La. - For 31 years, KTBS 3 has been raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Many children in the ArkLaTex are alive today thanks to your donations and the fight against cancer at St. Jude. Your donations support treatment, housing, food, and travel.
Join us Wednesday, July 14 at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3. Gerry May, Rick Rowe, and Jan Elkins will show us the KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home, the Mazda CX 30 from Moffitt Mazda and the Moffitt Family, as well as St. Jude patients.
Tickets reserved no later than July 14 will be eligible to win a 2021 Honda Recon ATV from G&C Honda, so don't delay! You can reserve your ticket by clicking here or by calling 1-800-724-2423. Only 14,500 tickets will be sold and we are well on our way to reaching that goal.
The grand prize drawing is set for Wednesday, September 15 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. on KTBS 3.