BOSSIER CITY, La. - Construction continues on one of the most meaningful homes in the ArkLaTex, the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home.
Thursday morning, a major step was taken on the project as crews poured the foundation for this incredible home.
It's located in the Duckwater Landing Subdivision, just north of I-220 off Shed Road.
When it's complete, it will be given to another lucky winner of the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
We're always proud to remind our viewers that this entire fundraiser for St. Jude started right here in the ArkLaTex at KTBS 3 and has spread to news stations across the country.
Stay tuned for more updates on the construction of the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home and how your tickets go towards giving hope to families right here in the ArkLaTex.