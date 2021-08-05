BOSSIER CITY, La. - We've heard the stories, met the patients and met the builders of the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home.

This morning, Rick Rowe continues to tug at our heartstrings as we revisit the story of Jessica Sims, a cancer survivors from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
 
Remember, the drawing for the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home is Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. on KTBS 3.
 
Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments