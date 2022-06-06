SHREVEPORT, La. - The past couple of years have been challenging to say the least. With the world in the grip of a pandemic, many of us shifted our attention to the coronavirus and its impact on the planet.
That didn't stop the work at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Work continued non-stop at the hospital in the battle against childhood cancer. St. Jude is committed to its work until no child dies from cancer.
That's why the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home project is so critically important. The fundraiser, launched in the ArkLaTex 32 years ago, paved the way for similar giveaways across the nation. KTBS 3 couldn't be more proud to be a driving force raising millions of dollars for St. Jude.
This year, Rodgers Homes & Construction is building the house in the Duckwater Landing subdivision. The address is 741 Duckwater Landing, Bossier City, LA 71111.
This beautiful home, with an estimated value of $650,000, boasts amenities such as:
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an estimated 3,000 square feet
- Open floor plan includes formal dining room, breakfast space and oversized island
- Spacious primary suite with windowed sitting area
- Large second story space perfect for media/gaming room
- Outdoor patio with living space, grilling station and motorized screen
- Smart home functions including ENERGY STAR® Smart thermostats and garage door openers
The Grand Prize Drawing for the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home is set for Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on KTBS 3.
Get your $100 ticket now by clicking here or calling 800-724-2423.
Other Featured Prizes:
- Tickets on Sale Prize: Deadline: June 17 $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial
- Early Bird Prize: Deadline: July 13 2022 Honda Recon ATV, courtesy of G&C Honda
- Bonus Prize: Deadline: August 19 2022 Mazda CX-5 SUV, courtesy of Moffitt Mazda and the Moffitt family
- Last Chance Prize: Deadline: September 9 $5,000 gift card to Shane’s Seafood & BarBQ, courtesy of Shane Rodgers
- $10,000 shopping spree: Registration is free at the Open House for a chance to Win a $10,000 shopping spree at Ivan Smith Furniture, courtesy of Ivan Smith
Stay with us on-air and online throughout the next few months as we show you the construction of the house in progress and get to know some of the families benefiting from St. Jude.