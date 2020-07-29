SHREVEPORT, La. - Get 'em while you can! There are just a few hundred tickets remaining in the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Tickets are selling faster than they ever have before. All 14,000 will be gone before you know it.
This is the 30th year of the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home project. It's a vision that was born right here in Shreveport.
Ticket Info
Tickets are available for $100 each by calling 1-800-724-2423, or visiting ktbs.com or dreamhome.org. The $575,000 showplace is in the Canal Place Subdivision in Bossier City.
The Grand Prize Drawing is set for Sunday, August 9 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21.
Click here to learn more about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the children it serves. The kids are the real winners in the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.