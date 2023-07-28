BOSSIER CITY, La. - Young lives continue to be saved at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. But that wouldn't happen without you and the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, now in its 33rd year.
Friday morning, Rick Rowe visited the home to check out its progress, give us an update on ticket sales, as well as updates on a couple of St. Jude patients.
Call now to get your KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home ticket and help ArkLaTex children in the fight against cancer. The number is 1-800-724-2423. The home is under construction in Bossier City's Duckwater Landing subdivision. Tickets are $100.
The Grand Prize Drawing will be Sunday, August 27 at 1 p.m. on KTBS 3.