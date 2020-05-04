SHREVEPORT, La - We're marking a milestone this year in our decades-long commitment to save young lives at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. This is our 30th year for the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Tickets go on sale May 5, 2020 for the latest showplace being being in Bossier City.
KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home
The bricks are up and work on the inside will be kicking into high gear soon. It's being built by Rodgers Homes & Construction.
The address for the home is 131 North Canal Drive in Bossier City. It has an estimated value of $575,000. It features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and has approximately 3,500 square feet. The home has an open floor plan with a master bedroom that showcases vaulted ceilings and double vanities.
The winner will enjoy an expansive outdoor living space with a kitchen, smoker, fireplace and screened in patio that's perfect for entertaining.
Directions To House
Take I-20 to Airline Drive and go north. After you go under the I-220 underpass, take a left on Wemple Road, then a right on Old Brownlee Road. Next, turn right into Canal Place Subdivision and just follow the signs.
Open House Info
July 11 - August 2 (Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 5 p.m.)
Giveaway Date
Winners will be announced live on KTBS 3 on August 9, 2020.
Ticket Info
Available for $100 each beginning May 5, 2020 by calling 1-800-724-2423, or visit ktbs.com or dreamhome.org.
Only 14,000 tickets will be sold.
