BOSSIER CITY, La. - The KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home is open for tours this week. It's at 756 Duckwater Landing in Bossier City.
Doors opened Monday and will stay open through Saturday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Everyone who stops by can sign up for a chance to win the Open House prize. It's a $10,000 shopping spree at Ivan Smith Furniture.
The drawing for the house, the SUV, and all the other great prizes happens on Sunday, Aug. 27. Check it out live on KPXJ CW 21 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
