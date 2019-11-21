NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Lights hosted the KTBS 3 Community Caravan on Thursday, just in time for the holiday season.
Lunch was served up at noon at Cane Rio Cafe. That's at 105 Church St. in Natchitoches. It's always great to visit with our Natchitoches neighbors and hear what's going on in their community.
This month's caravan is sponsored by Natchitoches Christmas and Cane River Cafe.
KTBS 3 will also be broadcasting its annual, live half-hour special on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., shining the spotlight on the amazing Christmas Festival in Natchitoches.
About Natchitoches
Named after a Native American tribe, Natchitoches (pronounced Nack-a-tish) is the oldest permanent settlement in the Louisiana Purchase Territory. Since 1927, we are home to one of the oldest community-based holiday celebrations in the country.
Starting as a one-day festival, the Natchitoches Christmas Festival has evolved into a six-week long Christmas Season. The Christmas Season begins on the Saturday before Thanksgiving and concludes on January the 6th, the Epiphany. Over 300,000 lights and 100 plus set pieces are on display every night at dusk.