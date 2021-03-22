SHREVEPORT, La. - As the new week started, viewers started reaching out to KTBS about the rising cost of gasoline and in some locations a lack of supply.
RELATED ARTICLE - Shreveport gas stations blame supply issues on Feb. snow, ice storm
According to the Louisiana Oil and Gas Administration a disruption in the supply chain due to the blast of winter weather in February.
KTBS is On Your Side when it comes to not only finding gas, but doing so at the cheapest prices possible.
Drivers needing to fill up are seeing the highest prices in more than a year.
According to GasBuddy.com drivers are paying an average of $2.60 per gallon in the Shreveport-Bossier area.
On Monday morning the cheapest per gallon of regular gas was $2.49 at the Mobil Station on Airline Drive in Bossier.
For the most updated list of prices, check out GasBuddy.com