SHREVEPORT, La. - There is a significant need for those suffering from Hurricane Ida.
When a disaster strikes, the American Red Cross is always one of the first organizations to arrive and one of the last to leave after months of cleanup.
KTBS has partnered with the Red Cross to raise money to help feed, clothe and support those affected by the storm.
The Red Cross needs two things … money and volunteers.
Here is how everyone can help.
KTBS has open a Disaster Relief Fund at Community Bank of Louisiana.
Anyone wishing to donate, can go to a Community Bank of Louisiana branch and let them know you wish to donate to the KTBS 3 Disaster Relief Fund for Ida. Just write Ida on the memo line of the check.
Cash can be given by letting a teller know to place the funds in the KTBS 3 Disaster account.
To volunteer, go to KTBS.com and click on the KTBS 3 Disaster Relief Fund. That will go the American Red Cross website and click on the volunteer tab.