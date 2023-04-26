SHREVEPORT, La. – The new Louisiana Key Academy Caddo Campus held their ground-breaking ceremony at the former Arthur Circle Elementary on Wednesday.
Louisiana Key Academy Caddo Campus will open in fall 2023 and is a tuition-free public charter school serving children with dyslexia.
The event included activities for children and families, including free popsicles, popcorn, inflatables, food trucks and more.
Louisiana Key Academy (LKA) is a tuition-free public charter school founded in 2013. LKA offers an innovative and effective evidenced-based curriculum within a full-day program for children with dyslexia. The Caddo campus will serve grades 1 – 4, and scale to accommodate K – 8 over the next few years.
Though located in Shreveport, students of all districts and surrounding parishes are eligible to attend if accepted.
If your student is struggling with reading and you want to see if LKA would be a good fit for your student, please visitwww.lakeyacademy.com or contact Principal Pamela Barker at pamela.barker@lakeyacademy.com or (318)-752-6257.