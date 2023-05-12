SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana's transportation secretary, Eric Kalivoda, was in Shreveport today giving an update on the long-anticipated Interstate 49 inner city connector. It's a project that's been in the works for decades.
Kalivoda spoke at meeting of the northwest Louisiana council of governments. During his update he acknowledged environmental impact studies and opposition have been causing long delays and are frustrating.
The goal is to connect the north and south sides of I-49 in Shreveport, and there are several potential ways and routes to do it. It will cost about a billion dollars.
Kalivoda says a likely byproduct of the project is an economic boost to the region. He says many companies want to be near interstates that allow them to move products and materials safely and efficiently, along reliable routes.
“I think Shreveport would have enhanced opportunities for development in industrial recruitment, business recruitment if it had, it already has an east west interstate in i-20, if we had i-49 as well, it's a great asset to the community,” said Kalivoda.
But some say the economic benefits could come at a cost to others living near proposed routes.
One speaker from Allendale told the group she saw negative impacts to her neighborhood after the construction of I-20.
"It took out 12,000 people out of Allendale, they were displaced, businesses left, schools school were closed, reddling, it became a food desert or a food apartheid,” said Dorothy Wiley.
Kalivoda says a route and design could be established by 2025 with a groundbreaking following about three years later.
There are plans for additional public comments during meetings beginning in the summer.