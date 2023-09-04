Labor Day travel at Shreveport Regional Airport

SHREVEPORT, La. - According to the TSA more than 14 million Americans will be flying this Labor Day. Most travelers are returning home.
On this holiday many people across the ArkLaTeX are trying to squeeze in one last summer trip. KTBS spoke to officials from the Shreveport Regional Airport who told us it has been a busy summer when it comes to travel numbers and that's expected to continue well into the fall season.
Mark Crawford, Shreveport Airport Authority public relations manager says, "Labor Day is typically the unofficial end to summer travel. Since covid we've seen a change in the way people like to travel where they're not just traveling during the summer. Even into the fall we've seen bookings are higher than usual, even pre-covid. United has even decided to add a fifth daily departure to Houston and that hasn't been around since before the pandemic. We're excited about that because you'll be able to get to Houston then connect to anywhere in the world."
Crawford adds that booking your flight as soon as possible will help save you some cash. Also, try to book with the airlines themselves, rather than third parties.