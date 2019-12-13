SHREVEPORT, La. - On Friday afternoon, several students of Shreve Island Elementary School walked down to the STEM Lab at their school, but the reason was not for a science, technology, engineering nor math lesson. It was for a ballet lesson.
Latino students received a ballet lesson in Spanish on Friday, December 13 from Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet's 'The Nutcracker' Guest Artists Marena S. Perez and Daniel Ramirez of Mauro Ballet Company of Puerto Rico.
Inside the STEM Lab, Shreve Island Latino students learned positions of the arms and feet; just like any other beginner ballet student would do at a dance studio.
"This is very unique for the students, because they're able to hear and speak to the performers in their native language, Spanish. I think it's cool for them to see these two world-renowned dancers and have that interaction with them," said Shreve Island Elementary School Principal Glen Colvin.
Perez and Ramirez of Mauro Ballet Company of Puerto will be performing in Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet's 'The Nutcracker' at the Riverview Theatre on Saturday, December 14 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 15 at 3:00 p.m.