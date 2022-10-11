SHREVEPORT, La. - Filmmaker Zack Godshall will present 'The Laughing Man' on Wednesday, Oct. 12 as part of the Robinson Film Center's Regional Filmmakers Spotlight.
The documentary profiles Thomas Alan Williamson and his daily struggle to survive as he faces homelessness in Louisiana.
Though known for his infectious laugh, Thomas has lived a life haunted by tragedy, mental illness, and estrangement. He’d like to visit his dying father back home in Texas.
A mosaic of verité encounters, interviews, photographs, first-person confessionals, phone calls, and hand-written journals, the film creates an intimate connection with a remarkable individual who is but one of the millions seeking shelter under our freeways and refuge in our hospitals.
After the screening, a Q&A panel will feature Godshall, as well as Bee Kendall of HOPE Connections in Shreveport, and Lois Maberry of Settled Inn Village.
The screening begins at 6:00 p.m. Robinson Film Center is located at 617 Texas Street in downtown Shreveport.