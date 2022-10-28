Lawyers for Libraries offers free legal advice to patrons

SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreve Memorial Library with the Louisiana State Bar Association and the Louisiana Library Association present the 9th Annual “Lawyers in Libraries Week,” a statewide program designed to better educate the public about legal issues. Shreve Memorial Library will host Ask-A-Lawyer consultations during Lawyers in Libraries Week, providing patrons an opportunity to get needed information on topics such as wills and successions, bankruptcy, civil lawsuits, collections, custody, divorce, eviction, foreclosures, and taxes. The public is encouraged to participate and get free limited, legal advice.
Participants are encouraged to bring their legal inquiries to the Mooretown, West Shreveport, and North Shreveport branches for in-person Ask-A-Lawyer consultations. Local attorneys will be on hand for brief 15 – 20 minute consultations, answering civil legal questions and connecting participants to further free and low-cost resources. Ask-a-Lawyer sessions will take place as followed:
Saturday, October 29 – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road
Attorney Jasmine Cooper
Saturday, October 29 – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street
Attorney Daniel Farris
“Lawyers in Libraries” events are hosted annually by the Legal Education & Assistance Program (LEAP). LEAP is designed to help people find information about their legal issues as well as identify resources, services, and attorneys in their area. LEAP is a partnership of the LSBA, LSU Law Library, Law Library of Louisiana, Louisiana Library Association, Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, State Library of Louisiana, and individual public libraries across the state. For more information about Lawyers in Libraries, visit www.louisianalawyersinlibraries.org.