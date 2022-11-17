SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport-Bossier City Opera Guild will host its 47th annual Les Boutiques de Noel, the premier Christmas shopping event in Northwest Louisiana, Thursday through Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center in Shreveport.
The event will attract thousands of shoppers and will host merchants, shops, and service providers from all across the region. In addition to the merchant booths, shoppers can look forward to special performances and events throughout the weekend.
Les Boutiques de Noel is organized by the Shreveport-Bossier Opera Guild.
“We hope to welcome back shoppers from all around the Shreveport-Bossier area and all our neighbors from throughout the ArkLaTex," said Nancy McCarter, Shreveport Opera Guild president.
Proceeds benefit the Shreveport Opera, currently in its 74th season. The guild is the single largest contributor to the Opera, having given almost $5 million over the years through Les Boutiques de Noel.
These funds support annual opera productions as well as the Shreveport Opera Xpress (SOX) program. The SOX artists, made up of four singers and one pianist, are selected at auditions in New York City.
This program in Shreveport is one of the few season-long resident artist programs in the country. The SOX artists present between 150-170 educational performances every year to students throughout the region and also perform in the mainstage productions.
This year the Shreveport Opera will present Verdi's La Traviata on April 22.
“The opera enriches our community in so many ways," added McCarter. "We are committed to a successful event that will help us to continue to fund the arts and our opera."
Regular shopping hours will be from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday. Attendees can buy a daily general admission shopping ticket for $10, a three-day shopping ticket for $20. Senior (65 and over) and military tickets with a valid/current identification are $5. There is no charge for children under 12.
In addition, Les Boutiques de Noel is presenting the following special events: Jingle and Mingle with the Molly Ringwalds on Friday. Guests will enjoy private shopping from 6:30 - 8 p.m. followed by a live performance by the iconic 80s band, The Molly Ringwalds. Eighties attire is encouraged, and tickets to this event also includes a general shopping pass for Saturday.
Saturday at 9:30 a.m., Les Boutiques de Noel is also presenting a Kids' Event with Santa, in partnership with Sci-Port Discovery Center. Tickets are $20 per child, and includes a one-day adult general shopping pass.
Tickets for all events are on sale now at lesboutiquesdenoel.com. There will be free parking in the Shreveport Convention Center parking garage.
Additional shopping and merchant information can be found at the Les Boutiques de Noel Facebook/IG accounts (@boutiquesdenoel) or on the website at lesboutiquesdenoel.com.