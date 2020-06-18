(SHREVEPORT, La) Normally this time of year, members of Rho Omega and Friends are busy preparing for their annual Let the Good Times Roll Festival.
Due to concerns over COVID-19, this year's event is cancelled, but the mission behind the good time event remains.
Festival organizers are committed to their goal of raising funds for the fraternity's community outreach programs.
They're taking their fundraiser online. Starting Friday, you can donate online using PayPal or CashApp.
Some of the money raised from the yearly festival celebrating Juneteenth and African American culture is used to award college scholarships to African American males.
Rho Omega and Friends is asking its supporters o consider donating $10 or more to the “Let the Good Times Roll Campaign Fund.” If you donate $100 or more you will receive a commemorative pin. Donations are tax deductible.
Rho Omega and Friends also support year round programs that include Omega Lamblighters, empowerment seminars and hosting the annual Let The Good Times Roll Festival.