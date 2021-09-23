Sabine Parish Sheriff Detectives arrested Joseph Vern Lewing this afternoon for pornography involving juveniles.
Lewing was arrested for felony drug charges on September 5, 2021, and his cellular device was seized. Detectives extracted the data from Lewing’s phone and analyzed the results. Investigators discovered over 100 child sexual exploitation videos of prepubescent children.
Detectives also executed a search warrant of Lewing’s residence and property and seized a computer, several cellular devices, various other digital media, drug paraphernalia, and a small amount of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine.
Investigators will be analyzing more digital devices and media accounts and additional criminal charges are pending.
Lewing was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center for 100 counts of Pornography involving juveniles and a warrant for Distribution of schedule II (Methamphetamine).
No bond has been set at this time by the 11th Judicial District Court.