Do You See Us Rally

SHREVEPORT, La. - In collaboration with 45 Days of Action, the LGBTQ+ community of Shreveport held a rally and discussion on Sunday afternoon.

The march began at The Korner Lounge on 800 Louisiana Ave. a little after 1:00 p.m.

Before demonstrators began marching downtown, organizers of the "Do You See Us" Rally spoke to the crowd about the significance of Sunday's event and read a list of demands and changes they'd like to see come into action in support of black queer lives and many others who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community in Shreveport:

After the march, a panel discussion was held downtown at The Office Hub in Shreveport. 

