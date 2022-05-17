SHREVEPORT, La. - As fun in the sun gets underway with good times in the water this summer, we at KTBS 3 and our proud sponsors want to help ensure kids of all ages stay as safe as possible by using a proper life jacket.
As part of the KTBS Freedom Fest Series, free lifejackets will be given away on May 21 while supplies last.
We spoke to community partner, Michael Moore, of Morehead Pools for more details. "You can never be overly safe, or too careful, when you're dealing with water," says Morehead. "The best swimmers sometimes have circumstances that they can't control."
In Bossier, the lifejackets will be given away at Barksdale Federal Credit Union on Airline Dr. (Limit 2 jackets per car, and child must be present to receive the jacket.)
In Shreveport they will be distributed at the Barksdale Federal Credit Union on Mansfield Rd. (Limit 2 jackets per car, and child must be present to receive the jacket.)
ALSO IN SHREVEPORT, you can pick up a free lifejacket at Academy Sports and Outdoors, at 210 E. Bert Kouns Industrial, Shreveport. (Giveaway is inside the store.)
Lifejackets are also available at the following Sabine River Authority, State of Louisiana locations. (All Parks located on Toledo Bend)
Oak Ridge Park, 316 Oak Ridge Road, Mansfield, LA 71052
San Miguel Park, 381 San Miguel Road, Zwolle, LA 71486
Cypress Bend Park, 3462 Cypress Bend Drive, Many, LA 71449
Pleasure Point Park, 1190 Pleasure Point Road, Florien, LA 71429
In addition to Academy Sports and Outdoors, Toledo Bend SRA, and Barksdale Federal Credit Union, a big thanks also to Judah 1, Morehead Pools, and the Red River Waterway Commission for being a part of this life-saving effort.
The giveaway begins at 9:00am
Sizes available:
Infant – up to 30 lbs at Shreveport/Bossier locations
Child – 30 – 50 lbs
Youth - 50 – 90 lbs
First Come First Serve while supplies last!