BOSSIER CITY, La. - LifeShare Blood Center and the Bossier City Police Dept. (BCPD) is sponsoring a blood drive in honor of Officer Kenny Gallon who was shot and injured during a robbery in May at a local business.
The blood drive will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 620 Benton Road.
During the summer months blood donation decreases and blood is in short supply. It is critical to make sure that our community has an adequate supply of blood when needed.
It only takes just a few minutes out of your busy schedule to donate blood and "give the gift of life." For your time and donation those that give will receive a t-shirt and a gift card that is sponsored by Raising Canes.